Roman holiday for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Diwali bash?

A week-long celebration lies ahead for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turns a year older on November 1. After playing host last night as the Bachchans threw open the doors of Jalsa for their Diwali bash, the actor is expected to head out of the country for a quick birthday holiday. mid-day has it that husband Abhishek Bachchan is whisking Aishwarya to Rome for a few days of rest-and-recreation.

A source says, "On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya

It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway."

After the holiday, it will be all work and no play for the actor couple. Bachchan is expected to kick off the second schedule of Ajay Devgn-produced The Big Bull in the second week of November while Rai will begin prep for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The source adds, "Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay."

