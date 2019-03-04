Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham as a RAW agent keeps you hooked

bollywood

John Abraham's next outing, Romeo Akbar Walter, seems like an exciting film. The makers of the film have finally released a trailer and the 2 minutes 46 seconds clip will surely grip you

Parmanu actor John Abraham has taken on the character of a RAW agent in this espionage thriller, and we can't wait to see him in this avatar. The makers have finally treated the audience with the trailer of Romeo Akbar Walter and it seems like a promising action-packed thriller.

Sharing the trailer on his twitter handle, John wrote, "His dharma (moral duty) was to protect his nation against all evils and enemies. Here's presenting the trailer of Romeo. Akbar. Walter. In cinemas on 5th April."

The 2.46 minute-long trailer opens with Jackie Shroff stating that India is on the verge of a war with Pakistan. The dialogue single-handedly explains the background of the film. Directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

And while the story is not specifically based on any one person, it is said to be inspired by true events. The trailer features John in a ripped and tough avatar and looks every bit a fighter warrior ready to serve his country against all odds.

Jackie Shroff comes as a pleasant surprise in the trailer. His character recruits John's character and makes him undergo rigorous training for a special mission, which according to the trailer could change the course of history for India.

During the video, John's character can be seen sporting a number of different looks, apparently, as part of his secret mission. Apart from John and Jackie, the film also features Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Alka Amin in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 12, 2019.

