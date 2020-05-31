Ronit Roy on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: I still remember the first time when Ekta narrated the basic plot

Ronit Roy, who has been hugely appreciated for his performance in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's highly-anticipated web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 1 and 2, is eagerly awaiting the launch of the third season of the show premiering on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 platforms.

Touted as the biggest relationship web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is based around a love entanglement between the three main characters of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam portrayed by Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli respectively.

In the new season, Rohit will be seen adopting a carefree attitude in his life and becoming distant from all the other characters. After separating from Ananya, the show will see Rohit hit ground zero.

Talking about his experience of working on the three seasons of the show, Ronit says, "I would like to thank my fans for the success and appreciation that I have received for the first two seasons. Both the seasons rated ten times more than anything else that was on the internet at that point of time and I am really happy about that."

"I still remember the first time when Ekta (Kapoor) narrated the basic plot, idea, and story, there was so much of enthusiasm in her and in between the narration how she beautifully points out the small quirks and traits about each character of the show. Eventually, I worked on that and incorporated it in my performance," Ronit adds.

The third season is all set to release on June 6, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news