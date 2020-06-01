Ronit Roy's mask helping US protesters

As the stir against racism and police brutality intensifies in the US, a video of Ronit Roy demonstrating how to make a balaclava mask out of a T-shirt is being circulated on Twitter for the protesters.

It was originally posted by the Ronit Roy on Instagram as an alternative to a face mask to protect against the virus. A social media user in the US shared it and wrote, "If anyone is protesting, here's a way to make a mask with a T-shirt. Don't forget your shades." Several netizens lapped it up as it would avoid facial recognition.

Many celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood have spoken about racial discrimination in America following the death of an African-American man George Floyd. Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota. Minnesota police have also made dozens of arrests in the Minneapolis area. A bystander video recording showed a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired.

On the work front, Ronit Roy will be next seen in web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, which also stars Gurdip Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri and Pooja Banerjee. The show will air on 6th of June, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms.

