Roohi Johar dislikes dadda Karan's clothes; Yash thinks he must dress 'simple'

With things being serious and upsetting with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, it's nice to have a tiny bit of respite from it all. It may come in the form of listening to your favourite music, watching a good web show, or just scrolling through Instagram for some cute videos.

And for your daily dose of cuteness, all you have to do is log on to Karan Johar's Instagram account for videos of his babies, Roohi and Yash! To say that Roohi and Yash are aww-dorable would be the understatement of the year. Now, a video has gone viral of the twins dissing dadda Karan Johar's style sense on camera. While Roohi out and out dislikes his clothes, her brother Yash believes KJo should dress 'simple'. KJo captioned the video: "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars"

Check out the video below:

If this video doesn't pull at your heartstrings, we don't know what will! Several of Karan Johar's fraternity friends and social media followers couldn't help but laugh out loud at his predicament. Mini Mathur wrote, "Hahahahahhahahaahahahahaahahahahahahhahaha Karaannnnnn!!! I'm on team Yash Johar", and Angad Bedi commented, "yash Tere bapu da wakhra swag ni!!" while Mickey Contractor said, "Trust the angels!!!!"

What do you think? Should KJo take Yash up on his advice?

