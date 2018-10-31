Rs 1.7 crore recovered from hawala trader's house

national

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the rented house of Arvind Jain and recovered Rs 1,73,96,000 in cash, Beawar police station Circle Officer Hiralal Saini said

Representational picture

An unaccounted cash of Rs 1.73 crore was recovered from an alleged hawala trader's house in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the rented house of Arvind Jain and recovered Rs 1,73,96,000 in cash, Beawar police station Circle Officer Hiralal Saini said.

The income tax department has been informed and the accused is being interrogated, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever