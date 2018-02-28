Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2018-19 presented in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya on Wednesday presented an over Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly here, with a special focus on agriculture, health, education, poverty and employment



The budget, worth Rs 2,04,642 crore, is the last budget of the incumbent government before the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The state budget deficit this year is projected at Rs 26,780 crore.

Malaiya, during his speech, compared the present situation of agriculture, health and education under the BJP-rule to that in 2003 under the Congress-rule.

