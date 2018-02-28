Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2018-19 presented in Madhya Pradesh

Feb 28, 2018, 20:35 IST | IANS

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya on Wednesday presented an over Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly here, with a special focus on agriculture, health, education, poverty and employment

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya on Wednesday presented an over Rs 2 lakh crore budget for 2018-19 in the Assembly here, with a special focus on agriculture, health, education, poverty and employment.

The budget, worth Rs 2,04,642 crore, is the last budget of the incumbent government before the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

The state budget deficit this year is projected at Rs 26,780 crore.

Malaiya, during his speech, compared the present situation of agriculture, health and education under the BJP-rule to that in 2003 under the Congress-rule.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

madhya pradeshnational news
Go to top