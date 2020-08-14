Rs 46-crore work down the incline in Matheran?

The work is a part of the 5-km stretch between Dasturi Naka and Pandey playground

A STEEP incline at the entry to Matheran Road that is being worked on by MMRDA contractors has become a cause of major concern for the residents.

According to them, the new `46-crore work has failed to yield the promised results and is proving difficult for cart pullers and walkers.

"We had hoped that the effort needed would be less once the work is over. But the steep rise is still the same and we have to struggle to reach the top and be more careful while coming down," says Rajesh Kumar, a cart-puller at Matheran

"The idea of flattening the steep incline was to facilitate the movement of cart-pullers and e-rickshaws that have been proposed for the eco-sensitive township. The work has started, but the contractor seems to have failed to fulfil the desired aim," Sunil Shinde, a local said, who is also the secretary of Shramik Rickshaw Sanghatan.

He said that of the planned 100-metre road, the contractor has flattened about 30 metres only and the plan for the rest is to cover it with clay paver blocks, Shinde said.

The work is a part of the 5-km stretch between Dasturi Naka and Pandey playground at Matheran and the 100-metre stretch on this road is the most painful one.

"We had spoken to the local engineers who have been supervising the work. They assured us that the inclines would be flattened, but that has not happened. A number of heavy essentials are still brought up by the road and if the authorities help us with this incline, it will prove to be beneficial," he added.

Local supervisors at the site said that the work was still in progress and the MMRDA officials have assured residents that they will examine the matter.

