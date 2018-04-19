Rs 6.5-crore worth of drug seized at airport in Bengaluru

The psychotropic substance, banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was seized last night

Bengaluru: Customs authorities have seized 12.9 kg of methaqualone, a sedative drug, worth Rs 6.5 crore at the airport here, officials said.

The psychotropic substance, banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was seized last night. The drug was bound for Malaysia, they said, adding the consignor had despatched it through courier in the guise of palm sugar.

The consignment was booked from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, they added.

