Rs 9 lakh looted from bank in Jharkhand
The incident took place at 4 p.m. when there were no customers in the bank, the police said
Five armed robbers looted Rs 9 lakh from a branch of Gramin Bank. The incident occurred in Jharkhand's Dumka town on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place at 4 p.m. when there were no customers in the bank, the police said. The bank guard was thrashed by the robbers when he tried to stop them.
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS
