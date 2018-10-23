RSS affiliate set to counter left-wing tribal agitation

national

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram attempting to overshadow non-BJP protests, and will, in all probability, walk away with the credit

A massive agitation by farmers, who walked in silence from Nashik to Mumbai in March this year, had the government worried. Something similar could be expected in the tribal agitation. Pic/Atul Kamble

Even as left-wing parties have been projecting themselves as champions of tribal issues, a low-profile organisation, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has decided to take to the streets to fight for the Adivasis of Maharashtra. Founded in 1952, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has been low-profile in its pro-tribal and welfare activities across the country, where it has created its own following in tribal areas.

However, this time around, it will take on a more aggressive avatar with a show of strength, apparently to build a parallel movement to counter left-wing parties. On Tuesday, it will demonstrate and agitate against the BJP government at 40 tehsils of tribal-dominated areas in Maharashtra. The agitation assumes political significance in view of the CPM-organised tribal farmers' long march from Nashik to Mumbai early this year. The BJP government was taken to task by the poor tribal farmers by threatening an indefinite sit-in at Azad Maidan. They returned home only after getting some assurances. They had threatened to return to the city if pending demands were not met.

Now, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram might walk away with all credit if the Fadnavis government gets working on the demands of the tribals. Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's Sharad Chavan told mid-day that some people were misleading the tribals. "We are not saying that nothing has been done by the previous or current government, but we want to say through this agitation that the welfare schemes and money are not reaching the tribals in totality [because of corruption]," he said.

Chavan said this was the right time for the BJP government to take corrective action. "Tribal society is aware. The Adivasis question the government on schemes, benefits and right to service. There are several issues, depending on where these Adivasis live, that need urgent intervention and resolution," he said.

The main demand is that the interest of genuine Adivasis be protected by sacking government servants who have availed of jobs through fake caste certificates. Another demand is for quicker allotment of forest rights and land for community farming. The ashram also seeks facilitation of the required documents to those tribals who migrate, so that they, too, get included in welfare schemes. Better education facilities, hostels for boys and girls, upgradation of residential schools and health care have also been included in the charter of demands.

