RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

national

Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS in New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. After Jaitley was admitted, leaders from several political parties have visited the former Union minister

Arun Jaitley in a file picture from PTI

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check on the health condition of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Sunday. The 66-year-old was admitted in AIIMS in New Delhi on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. After Jaitley was admitted, leaders from several political parties have visited the former Union minister.

Delhi: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat leaves from AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) where BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted. pic.twitter.com/MGHgYOZa2m — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan and Ashwini Choubey, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had paid a visit to the hospital to check about the condition of the BJP leader.

Also Read: Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Soon after Jaitley was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had gone to the hospital.

In a late-night statement on August 9, AIIMS had said Jaitley is undergoing treatment under the supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. Since then, the hospital has not issued any bulletin on his health.

Jaitley had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and he often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley on life support; Nitish, Piyush Goyal visit AIIMS

Presumably, due to ill-health, Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He underwent a renal transplant on May 14, 2018, at AIIMS with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley was then back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, Jaitley underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates