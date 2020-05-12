Rubbing it in! Neha Dhupia brings Roadies troll reference in an anniversary post

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi marked their second wedding anniversary on Sunday by cake-cutting at home. Later, Dhupia shared snapshots but what grabbed attention was the caption, which referred to the Roadies controversy. She wrote that Angad was 'like five boyfriends rolled into one; it's my choice'. On the reality show, she was trolled for saying that a girl cheating on her guy with five men was 'her choice'. Take a look at her post right away.

For the uninitiated, here's what happened! In one of the audition episodes of Roadies Revolution, Neha Dhupia schooled a contestant when he confessed about slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. When the judge of the show, Neha Dhupia said it was her choice and it must be his mistake which made her cheat in the relationship, Twitteratis couldn't take it. They not only called it 'fake feminism' but also trolled. The actress also said that violence against women needs to be condemned, but not a woman who was disloyal to her beau.

Many Bollywood celebrities supported the actress and also shared how the smart ones got it. Speaking about her professional journey, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi. It also featured Kajol in her digital debut, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama. The short film that showed these nine women battle their anger and anguish together was received very well by critics and the audience.

