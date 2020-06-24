Rubina Dilaik refutes rumours of being roped in for Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi

Recently, there was buzz that Shakti fame actress Rubina Dilaik will be replacing Puja Banerjee in the popular TV show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki. Puja Banerjee, who played Maa Vaishno Devi, has apparently quit the show, after which these reports started doing the rounds.

Sources informed that Rubina Dilaik had been approached for the role, but the actor was yet to sign on the dotted line. However, the actress told ETimes TV, "No, that's not true. I am not doing the show."

Puja Banerjee, who played the part of Maa Vaishno Devi to her best ability, has parted ways with the show because she wants to enjoy her personal life. She told the portal, "Yes, it is true I have quit the show. As an ardent follower of the Goddess, I had never imagined having played this character. But you never know what turn life takes. I needed a break from my work where I wanted to spend more time with my family in this new phase of my life."

Puja Banerjee got married to beau Kunal Verma during the lockdown. She took to Instagram and shared this happy news with all her fans. She wrote, "The situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now..."

