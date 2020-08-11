Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth sir! Rudhraksh Jaiswal's wish for his Extraction co-star is a must-see!

Rudhraksh Jaiswal recently seized the opportunity to work with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's Extraction. The show was mounted on a monumental scale and was acclaimed for its breathtaking action.

Today, August 11, marks Hemsworth's birthday and Jaiswal had an adorable birthday wish for him that could not be skipped or missed. Taking to his Instagram account, he not only shared a long note for him but also put out a video that described him as his Fitness Icon and his Hero.

He wrote- "On this day and the days to come, may the depth of your excitement and joy have an unfathomed depth. You have always been my pillar of support and inspiration. The only thing I desire in my whole life is to make you the happiest person on this planet. You are my hero, my mentor and certainly the most influential person in my life." (sic) There was a lot more to the note he penned straight from the heart.

Have a look right here:

Hemsworth's claim to fame happened with the Australian series, Home And Away, which was telecast from 2004 to 2007. And of course, two of his most iconic roles happen to be Thor and Avengers: Endgame. Owing to the gigantic success of these two titles, he has established himself as one of the highest paid actors in the world.

