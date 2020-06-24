Rugby ace Thom Evans introduces Nicole Scherzinger to his parents

Former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans took his pop star girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger to Portugal and introduced her to his parents — mother Sally and dad Brian. The couple even celebrated Father's Day with them.

Thom, 35, recently posted this picture of them on Instagram where Nicole, 41, is seen holding him as he clutches her hand. He captioned it: "Happy Fathers Day Dad. Love ya 9 iron Brian." Thom's brother Max replied: "Mega picture."

Meanwhile, a follower wrote: "Your parents are so lucky, they got to meet Nicole Scherzinger." As another added: "You make such an amazing couple. Both gorgeous and lovely people." This meeting comes after Nicole having introduced Thom to her family in America.

