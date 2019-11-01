MENU

Rugby star Owen Farrell's special gesture towards young boy's illness

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 10:12 IST | A correspondent |

Farrell, who has helped England reach the rugby World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday, has dedicated his performance to young Jack Johnson

Owen Farell
Owen Farell

England rugby star Owen Farrell's  locked finger 'JJ' celebration is inspired by a young boy's fight against a serious illness. Farrell, who has helped England reach the rugby World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday, has dedicated his performance to young Jack Johnson, 11, who is battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition where an inability to produce dystrophin causes muscles to break down. The JJ sign stands for the Joining Jack charity. 

