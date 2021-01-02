Runner Kavita Raut aims for rural thrust

Olympic long-distance runner Kavita Raut, 35, who was recently included as an executive committee member of the Maharashtra Athletics Association (MAA), is eager to work for athletes in rural areas. However, the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games silver-medallist clarified that she has not retired and aims to win a medal at the 2022 Beijing Asian Games.

"I have to now focus on two fronts-the association and my practice. I want to work in the association for the benefit of athletes in the rural areas, who find it difficult to get necessary assistance. It will be a different kind of challenge, but I am ready," Raut, who is in Dhule, Maharashtra, to promote a local marathon event, told mid-day on Friday.

Raut was nominated as chairperson of the Athletes Commission in MAA's Annual General Meeting at Pune last month.

Other Olympians-Lalita Babar (Disciplinary Committee), Rachita Mistry (Women Committee) and Anand Menezes (Marathon and Road Races Committee) were also appointed as sub-committee heads. "Being chief of the Athletes Commission, she [Raut] will be dealing with athletes' grievances. So, she will coordinate between athletes and the executive committee," said MAA secretary Satish Uchil.

Nashik-based Raut, who also won a 5,000m bronze at the 2010 Asian Games, assured every athlete sufficient backing. "I don't want young athletes to suffer because of the association. I will try my best to ensure athletes in the state get chances on merit," remarked Raut.

Adille Sumariwalla is MAA chief again

Olympian Adille Sumariwalla and Satish N Uchil, both of Mumbai City District, were re-elected unopposed as President and Hon General Secretary respectively of the Maharashtra Athletic Association (MAA) for the period of 2020-2024 during the MAA elections and AGM which were conducted in Pune recently. Abhay Chajjed of Pune District was also elected Chairman of the association.

