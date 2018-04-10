Russia, Syria say Israel bombs Syrian military base

Russia, Syria say Israeli aircraft fired several missiles on the T-4 airbase killing 14, including Iranians



Dozens, including children, were killed in the attack in Douma. Pic/AFP

Syria and its Russian ally accused Israel of carrying out a deadly bombing raid on a military airbase, killing 14 people as global outrage mounted over an alleged poison gas attack outside Damascus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russian specialists had found no trace of a chemical attack on the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma, after allegations from the international community. "Our military specialists have visited this place... and they did not find any trace of chlorine or any other chemical substance used against civilians," he said.

Attack on Syria airbase

Syrian state media SANA reported "several missiles" had hit the T-4 base in central Syria just before dawn on Monday. Washington and Paris denied any involvement, and Damascus later blamed Israel. "The Israeli attack on the T-4 airport was carried out with F-15 aircraft that fired several missiles from above Lebanese territory," SANA reported, quoting a military source. The Russian army also accused Israel, saying two Israeli F-15s had fired eight missiles at the base and that five were destroyed by air defence systems, but three hit a western part of the facility.

Dozens killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the countrys conflict, said 14 fighters had been killed, including Syrian army officers and Iranian forces. Washington and Paris denied any involvement. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the Syrian regime "and its backers, including Russia, must be held to account" if the government is found to be responsible for the poison gas attack.

Watchdog probes chemical attack

The Hague: The global watchdog working to eradicate chemical weapons is investigating reports of a suspected poison gas attack on Douma, its head said. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons "made a preliminary analysis of the reports of the alleged use of chemical weapons immediately after they were issued," said director general Ahmet Uzumcu. A fact-finding team was now gathering more information "to establish whether chemical weapons were used," he said, expressing his "grave concern" about the situation.

