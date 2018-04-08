Russia vows tough response to sanctions from the United States

"We will not let the current attack, or any new anti-Russian attack, go without a tough response," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement



Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

Responding to sanctions from the United States on seven of Russia's most influential oligarchs , Moscow promised a "tough response".

"We will not let the current attack, or any new anti-Russian attack, go without a tough response," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement, after the US sanctions which also target 12 companies owned by the oligarchs, 17 senior Russian officials and a state-owned arms export company.

"Having obtained zero results from the 50 previous rounds of sanctions, Washington continues to employ fear with the refusal to issue American visas, the threatening of Russian businesses with the freezing of companies' assets and property, while forgetting that the requisitioning of private property and other people's money is known as theft," the ministry added.

With inputs from agencies

