Russian intelligence agency doctor is second Skripal suspect

Bellingcat said Mishkin graduated from one of Russia's elite Military Medical Academies with the qualification to become a doctor for the Russian naval armed forces

Alexander Petrov. Pic/AFP

Investigative group Bellingcat has identified the second suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal as a doctor employed by Moscow's GRU military intelligence service. The Kremlin has rejected past charges about its involvement in the case as fabrications aimed at discrediting Russia.

"We have now identified 'Alexander Petrov' to be in fact Dr. Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, a trained military doctor in the employ of the GRU," the British-based group said in a report published on its website on Monday. Bellingcat worked with the Russian investigative team at The Insider to name the first of the two Skripal suspects as GRU agent Anatoly Chepiga last month. Bellingcat said Mishkin graduated from one of Russia's elite Military Medical Academies with the qualification to become a doctor for the Russian naval armed forces.

"During his medical studies, Mishkin was recruited by the GRU, and by 2010 had relocated to Moscow, where he received his undercover identity under the alias Alexander Petrov," Bellingcat said. Mishkin was said to have made repeated trips to Ukraine and had even stated GRU headquarters as his home address.

