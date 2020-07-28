Ryan Reynolds offers monetary reward to help find lost tedd

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is offering huge monetary reward to anyone who can find a teddy bear belonging to a woman from Vancouver." Reynolds has offered $5,000 for the return of a special Build-a-Bear stuffed toy, which features the voice of the woman's mother, who died after losing her battle with cancer. She was 53, reports people.com.

The "Deadpool" star noticed a news story from his native Canada about Mara Soriano, whose black backpack was stolen during a recent move. Her backpack contained the stuffed bear. "Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home," Reynolds posted on Twitter.

Reynolds' gesture has encouraged fans to match or add to his donation, with many willing to donate to Soriano's organisation of choice.

Recently, Reynolds crashed Hugh Jackman's "X-Men" virtual meet. "X-Men" stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert.

"It's kind of surreal you guys, I can't believe it's been 20 years since the first 'X-Men' movie," Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, when Reynolds popped on the screen.

Seeing Reynolds, Jackman continued: "Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we're in together." Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying: "See ya, Ryan."

Reynolds, however, was in no mood to budge. Rather, the actor told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise.

On the work front, Reynolds recently set up the video game adaptation "Dragon's Lair" at Netflix and has several movies in the pipeline, including "The Croods 2" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard 2".

