S Jaishankar: Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if serious about better ties

London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains "difficult" because it openly practises terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. Speaking to French daily Le Monde, he said Pakistan does not deny sending terrorists to India. "Now, tell me: which country would be willing to talk and negotiate with a neighbour who openly practises terrorism against it... We need actions that demonstrate a real willingness to cooperate.

"For example, there are Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. We are telling Pakistan: hand them over to us," he said, in a clear reference to criminals like underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, who is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

Appeal to US Commission

A group of three prominent Hindu and Kashmiri organisations has urged a US Congressional Commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by India in J&K and forcefully address Pakistan's role as a state sponsor of terror. The Hindu American Foundation, Indo-American Kashmir Forum and Kashmir Hindu Foundation made the appeal to the Tom Lantos Commission on Thursday. "We.. urge the Commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by America's ally India in Jammu and Kashmir and forcefully address Pakistan's role as a state sponsor of terror," they said.

