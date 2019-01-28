Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner: Ishita Vishwakarma crowned as the winner

television

The melodious singer, Ishita Vishwakarma walks away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs.5 lakhs

Ishita Vishwakarma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/zeetalent_in.

Having treated audiences to some spectacular performances by its talented contestants' week on week, Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa drew to a close this weekend! The show crowned Ishita Vishwakarma as its winner amidst huge fanfare and celebration. Ishita was presented with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of 5 lakh rupees. Ishita has been a consistent and fabulous performer throughout the season and much loved by the judges and viewers of the show. Finalists Tanmay Chaturvedi and Sonu Gill were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively.

Speaking about her victory, a super excited Ishita said, "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been a great learning experience for me. I feel blessed to have been trained under such fabulous and learned mentors and judges. During the course of the show, I have explored many singing styles that have helped me to enhance my craft. Everyone who was a part of the show, be it the judges, jury, hosts or my fellow contestants have been very encouraging and motivating. I am extremely happy to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent on such a great platform like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I am glad to have made some special bonds whilst on the show which I am going to cherish for life. Lastly, I would like to thank Zee TV for this wonderful opportunity."

Elated to see the contestant from his gharana win, mentor Shekhar Ravjiani said, "I am very proud of Ishita and I would like to congratulate her on the win. Ishita has shown consistent progress and impressed everyone with her singing abilities. What stands out about her is that Ishita has always taken feedback in the right spirit and worked towards bettering her performance. She has a long way to go and I feel fortunate to have got an opportunity to mentor and guide her."

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza packed with breath-taking performances and soulful acts. Making it a totally splendid evening, the grand finale episode commenced with power-packed performances by the top six finalists of the show – Sonu Gill, Ishita Vishwakarma, Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit and Aslam Abdul Majeed. Host Aditya Narayan and co- host Dheeraj Dhoopar's puns and camaraderie raised the bar of entertainment. The singer par excellence Sunidhi Chauhan performed with the top six finalists on her chartbuster songs Dilliwali Girlfriend, Parda Parda and Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya.

Judges Shekhar Ravjiani, Richa Sharma and Wajid Khan set the stage on fire with their spectacular performances leaving the crowd cheering and hooting for more. Moreover, actor Kangana Ranaut and her co-star Ankita Lokhande also graced the finale episode to promote their highly anticipated flick Manikarnika. Ankita who will see seen playing Jhalkaribai in the movie performed to the song 'Vijay Bhava' which left the audiences in complete awe, while Kangana encouraged the finalists and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

