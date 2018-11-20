Sabarimala: Protests against detention of 69

national

The Kerala high court expressed its displeasure over the manner in which devotees were dealt with by the police

Activists protest against the arrest of devotees at Sabarimala temple. Pic/PTI

Activists of the BJP Yuva Morcha and other right-wing outfits on Monday stepped up protests across Kerala against late night police crackdown at Sabarimala temple and the detention of 69 people.

The Kerala high court expressed its displeasure over the manner in which devotees were dealt with by the police. As a war of words erupted over the police action, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said those arrested were not real devotees but workers of the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Asserting that his government was with the devotees, Vijayan said it was being targeted for trying to implement the Supreme Court order permitting entry of all women into the shrine.

