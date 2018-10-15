Sabarimala row: Malayalam actor booked for his remarks against women

national

Devotees take part in the 'namajapa' march against the SC verdict, in Ernakulam. Pic/PTI

Malayalam actor Kollam Thulashi has been booked by the Kerala police for his controversial remarks against women during an NDA protest meeting over the Sabarimala Temple issue, police said on Sunday.

Addressing the protesters in Kollam on Friday, Thulashi, a BJP supporter, had allegedly said, "Women in the restricted age group who visit the Lord Ayappa Temple should be ripped apart."

An FIR was registered on Saturday against Thulashi under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and section 119 (A) of Kerala Police Act, which deals with acts in public places degrading the dignity of women.

He was booked on a complaint from local DYFI leader Rateesh, police said. Facing condemnation over his remark, the actor later had claimed that he made it in an emotional state of mind and expressed regret. The BJP-led NDA had organised the protest against the LDF government's decision not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple. The state has been rocked by protests by Congress, BJP and Hindu outfits against the government's move to implement the apex court order.

