Sachin Pilot says, Priyanka Gandhi entry a game-changer

Pilot was speaking at a session titled 'Democracy, Freedom and the Political Process: Looking to the Future' on the first day of Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot

Priyanka Gandhi's formal entry into politics was described as a game-changer in the next three months by Rajasthan's deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, as the surprise move was dismissed by the BJP as having no impact on the upcoming polls.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who announced the appointment of his sister as general secretary for UP East on Wednesday, said she has been given the target of ensuring that the party forms the next government in the northern state. As Priyanka's political plunge generated enthusiastic support from more Congress leaders, posters urging her to contest the upcoming general elections from Varanasi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency — came up in the holy city.

"The move is going to be the game changer in the next three months," Pilot said, amid speculation that Priyanka would stage a road show in UP next month. The elections to the Lok Sabha are due in April-May this year. Pilot was speaking at a session titled 'Democracy, Freedom and the Political Process: Looking to the Future' on the first day of Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan.

