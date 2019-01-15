Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman praise Dhoni and Kohli after India's win

cricket

Indian cricket veterans and experts took to Twitter to praise the duo responsible for India's win in the second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia.

It was like back to 2015, when Virat Kohli scored an anchoring hundred in a steep chase and MS Dhoni played the perfect finisher by winning the match in his trademark six-hitting style in the final over.

Chase master Kohli could not take his team to the finishing line this time but Dhoni (55 off 54) and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand off 34 balls, taking India home with four balls to spare. Australia scored 298-8 after opting to bat.

Man of the match Kohli was dismissed in the 44th over after making 104 off 112 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, turned back the clock and took India past the finish line with a final over six.

The veteran's running between the wickets, laced with two sixes as the only boundaries, finished things off in style for India.

With the win, India levelled the three-match series 1-1 with the decider to be played on Friday.

Indian cricket legends and experts like Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Harsha Bhogle, everyone took to Twitter to praise the Indian team on the win, here are the tweets:

A great win and a fabulous innings by @imVkohli. Yet another at his adopted home groundðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. Excellent role played by @msdhoni and @DineshKarthik to take India over the line. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7n3M2l3hZS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2019

Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top inn and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party.That’s the way.. keep up the good work #IndiaVsAus — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2019

Excellent reading of the game today by Dhoni. Karthik in the end made it easy for him but it was yet another Masterclass by Kohli that made the difference . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2019

Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks. pic.twitter.com/YHdwJ0G59X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Well we can surely say that MS Dhoni has redeemed himself with this match-winning knock.

