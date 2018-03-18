Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes as Saina Nehwal turns 28

India badminton ace Saina Nehwal was flooded with birthday wishes from Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj and others

India badminton ace Saina Nehwal was flooded with wishes as she turned 28 on Saturday.

Below are a few tweets she received:

Sachin Tendulkar: "Happy birthday, @NSaina! An inspiration to millions out there. Your contribution towards the sport has been immense. May you continue to reach greater heights of success in your life."

Mithali Raj: "Happy Birthday @NSaina have a wonderful year!"

Sourav Ganguly: "Wishing the pride of our nation, @NSaina a very happy birthday. Keep up your great work."

N Chandrababu Naidu: "Warm birthday wishes to the badminton champion @NSaina. May God bless you with health and many more inspirational achievements."

Suresh Raina: " Wishing you a very happy birthday, @NSaina! Keep shuttling and keep winning. My best wishes to you for 2018."

