Sachin Tendulkar's cheeky reply after ICC trolls him is the coolest!

A screenshot of the post from ICC on Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, as we all know has been the master blaster with the bat and will be considered a legend by his die-hard fans.

But Sachin Tendulkar recently showed that he has quite the fine timing off the pitch as well. Sachin went on to show that he is a master of witty replies with a recent post.

In a video recently on Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli were seen in the nets at the Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp in Navi Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar was experimenting with a few of his trademark leg spin deliveries.

Felt great to be back in the nets with @vinodkambli349 during the @tendulkarmga lunch break!

It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park... ð



Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other. #TMGA pic.twitter.com/DzlOm12SKa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 11, 2019

The video showed that Sachin Tendulkar overstepping while bowling a delivery and the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s official Twitter handle did not miss the chance to troll the legendary cricketer. "Watch your front foot, @sachin_rt ??," ICC wrote with a picture of umpire Steve Bucknor.

Sachin Tendulkar, being the past victim of quite a few controversial umpiring decisions by Steve Bucknor, was sharp and funny in his reply. "At least this time I am bowling and not batting ?? .. umpire's decision is always the final decision. ???."

At least this time I am bowling and not batting ð .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision. âð» — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar played international cricket for 24 years scoring 34,357 runs and is quite often called the 'God of Indian cricket'.

In 2013, Sachin Tendulkar went on to hang his boots and retire from all forms of cricket. He is currently associated with Indian Premier League four-time champions Mumbai Indians and is a mentor there.

Sachin Tendulkar is also the only player to score more than 30,000 runs in all forms of international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989 and is the top run-getter in Tests cricket with 15,921 runs and One-Day Internationals with 18,426 runs.

Tendulkar holds the record for highest number of centuries in both Tests (51) and ODIs (49) and he is the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar is also the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

