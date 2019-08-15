Sacred Games 2 Episode 1 Review: The cat and mouse chase gets intense

web-series

Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde are back in action. The journey of Sacred Games Season 2 begins with the Day 13 countdown.

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Sacred Games 2/picture courtesy: Netflix' Instagram account

Sacred Games

U/A: Crime, drama

Directors: Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Luke Kenny

Rating:

The much-awaited Netflix Original Sacred Games hit the web as the clock struck 12 on August 15. The makers decided to release the show at midnight, and the fans couldn't wait but binge on this one through the dark. Though the global success of Sacred Games is yet to be known, this one has truly become a phenomenon in the country. Released in 2018, the first season of Sacred Games, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap gave the Indian cinephiles a local original series to dive into! The transition from season 1 to season 2 might seem a tad slow, but what comes in is no less than a treat.

This good-vs-evil in Sacred Games reminds us of nothing but grandmother stories of how righteousness can be overpowered by immoral values. We all know who wins in the end, but victory comes with a price tag. Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde's police vs thief will finally see closure with its second season.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi: How do I play a guru when no one follows my advice at home?

The back and forth storyline remains the same as the episode one of season 2 kicks off with a timeline. The countdown to the D-Day continues, and now, Sartaj Singh just has 13 days to save the city from a nuclear explosion. While his team is still finding it difficult to understand the nuclear attack, Sartaj has full faith in Ganesh Gaitonde and his evil mind. The first episode talks about the inspector's guilt over his friend and a colleague Constable Katekar's from the first season, Gaitonde's new plan to take over the city, along with a series of incidences that inspired him to be what he is today. A guy from a broken family with an underprivileged life has an ulterior motive, and the only way to achieve that is by killing one city which exudes power and money.

Watch the trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games 2 here:

Sacred Games 2 took off where the season 1 episode 8 ended, with Sartaj & Co's investigation. The nuclear plot of the season 2 leads into a fictional terror, which is also the reason behind the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai. Sartaj & Co are trying hard to chase the real man behind this, keeping each others ego aside to save the city. Gaitonde, who is in Kenya dealing with drug mafia, follows orders and takes over the only business in the foreign land. With people besides him, Gaitonde is now leading a powerful life back in the 1990s, revealing more secrets about his three fathers. Pankaj Tripathi and Kalki Koechlin are yet to enter the storyline, but what comes as the episode one ends will keep you hooked and straight away start the second one.

As the story proceeds towards the end, you'll be convinced that this season is worth the wait. The first episode of the second season raises many questions that will surely make you play the next episode and skip the intro. Once again, with impeccable cinematography and storytelling techniques, Sacred Games Season 2 will make your extended weekend more interesting.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: It helps to be Ganesh Gaitonde

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates