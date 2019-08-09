Pankaj Tripathi: How do I play a guru when no one follows my advice at home?

web-series

Quips Pankaj Tripathi as he reprises his godman act in the second season of Sacred Games

A still from Sacred Games 2

He may be known for his effortless acting, but when it came to facing the camera for Sacred Games 2, Pankaj Tripathi admits he was "scared". While he had a bit role in the first edition of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, the actor says that his character, Guruji, will enjoy a prominent role in the new season that drops online on August 15.

"I play a guru who has a massive following worldwide. That was the toughest part for me. I was scared, wondering how I could pull off the act. I have neither interacted with gurus, nor have I seen them from close quarters. So, I didn't have a point of reference," says Tripathi, quipping that it was difficult to play mentor to countless followers given his current state. "At home, no one listens to me. They don't follow my advice. So you can well imagine my dilemma!"

Pankaj Tripathi

Describing his role in the gangster drama as the "most challenging", the actor says he was purely driven by the story. "The script, with its many layers, is fantastic. It made my task easier," says Tripathi, who has delivered an 11-minute monologue in the show.

