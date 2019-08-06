Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh poses a question in the promo

web-series

A promo of Saif Ali Khan as cop Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games 2 has been released on social media by Netflix.

Saif Ali Khan in a still from the Sacred Games 2 promo. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/Netflix

On Tuesday, the makers of Sacred Games 2 unveiled the promo of Saif Ali Khan's character, Sartaj Singh. The promo shows Saif bandaging the wound on his left hand and talking to an unseen character, where he claims that he and the person in question (female) failed to do their duties and why should they sacrifice their lives anymore? However, after a certain pause, cop Sartaj Singh questions, "What if there's nothing left to sacrifice?" Those who have watched the first season of Sacred Games will appreciate the promo more.

Sacred Games was the first Indian original series offered by the international platform, Netflix. The show starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles was loved by the youth. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the character of Ganesh Gaitonde, who wanted to run Mumbai. As soon as the show came to an end, there was a huge hysteria online about creating Sacred Games 2. The fans' wishes have finally been fulfilled. As the second season is all set to stream from August 15 this year onwards, Netflix released a promo describing the traits of Saif Ali Khan's character, Sartaj Singh.

Watch the promo here:

When the trailer of Sacred Games 2 was released, it immediately dominated social media. The trailer of this series became fodder for those who generate memes on social media. And, needless to say, social media was abuzz with Sacred Games 2 memes.

Sacred Games 2 sheds light on Pankaj Tripathi's character, Guruji. Reportedly, Pankaj Tripathi's character is inspired by the controversial godman Rajneesh Osho. Talking about it, a source earlier told mid-day, "Pankaj Tripathi's styling is almost similar to Rajneesh Osho, whose so-called religious movement was at its peak in the '80s. In terms of the writing too, Guruji's character seems to be woven like the cult figure."

A few days ago, when Saif Ali Khan spoke to the quint.com about Sacred Games 2, he said that Aamir Khan and Varun Dhawan were also curious to know about the show. He said that they texted and called him to know who Trivedi was. "Well, yes! You know Aamir Khan sent me a text and he is someone whose opinion I respect and whose mind I admire when it comes to movies, and he said I want to talk to you so you know I called him back and he said, listen who's this Trivedi guy, is he dead, what happened and he had all these questions which I couldn't answer," said Saif.

"I remember Varun Dhawan was all praises for the show and rang up. A lot of people rang up, so that was nice. But even more important was the fact that we were representing our country on a global level and the kind of reviewers that write about it don't normally review the films we do. They were testing and watching us whether we can hold on our own on that platform and I think we did and that is a huge achievement for the technical team and everyone behind the camera as well as all the actors, who've done such a phenomenal job," added Saif Ali Khan.

Sacred Games 2 will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin and an extension to Surveen Chawla's character.

