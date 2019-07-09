Sacred Games 2 trailer: Funny memes on Gaitonde doing the rounds

web-series

The trailer of Sacred Games 2 was unveiled on Tuesday, July 9, on the social media page of Netflix India. The trailer has created immense buzz on social media and has given birth to many memes.

Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games' trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of the much-anticipated web show, Sacred Games 2 was released by Netflix India on Tuesday. The makers revealed the trailer starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and many others along with its streaming date. The show starts streaming on India's Independence Day, August 15, this year.

Sacred Games was the first Indian original series on the international streaming platform, Netflix. Now that the trailer is out, it has attracted many eyeballs and several memes on the characters and dialogues have been generated already!

Take a look at some of the best memes here:

She : I don't want to get married soon, let me study and fulfill my dreams.



Desi Parents :#sacredgames2 #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/pBdVfMqCCy — TweeteraðÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) July 9, 2019

When I am hungry but my dog is asleep on my leg#SacredGames #SacredGames2 @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/hqGig7m2xD — Yash Saboo (@YashSaboo7) July 9, 2019

Isn't this meme, cute?

Another meme was focussed on the ongoing India-NewZealand world cup semi-final match.

#SacredGames #sacredgames2



If anything goes wrong in my life



My parents: tere mobile ka pic.twitter.com/rmgKto1fah — Vich_aari (@Vichitra_naari) July 9, 2019

When you're biggest gangster in India but your parents told you to have a govt job#SacredGames2 pic.twitter.com/et96q93WSk — Ank Syal (@ank_syal) July 9, 2019

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their parts as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, and the new season will see Pankaj Tripathi in a full-fledged role as the mysterious Guruji.

From the trailer, the story is still proceeding in two timelines as it did in the first season. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Guruji, was only introduced in the first season but it looks like he holds a huge role in saving the city.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) is the main man behind Sartaj Singh's plot for Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively.

