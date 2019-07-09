Sacred Games 2 trailer: The game becomes bigger and grittier

web-series

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sacred Games season 2 trailer is out, and it is all set to premiere on August 15

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Sacred Games 2 trailer. Picture courtesy: YouTube

The wait is over as Netflix just dropped the trailer of the much-awaited second season of Sacred Games. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, the series comes back on August 15.

In the trailer, we see some faces from the first season but there are a few new additions as well. This year, actors Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin join the cast. The official Twitter account of the streaming platform's India chapter also shared the news of the release date, along with the trailer of the series.

The description of the 2-minute video read: "The game's bigger, the stakes are higher, and the players are ready. 'Sacred Games 2' premieres 15 August, only on Netflix."

Check out the Sacred Games 2 trailer here:

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their parts as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, and the new season will see Pankaj Tripathi in a full-fledged role as the mysterious Guruji. "Gaitonde is back.... See you on 15th August," Nawaz tweeted.

Kashyap wrote on Twitter, "The wait is over. It's official. Sacred Games 2 premieres 15 August, only on Netflix."

The wait is over. It’s official. Sacred Games 2 premieres 15 August, only on Netflix. https://t.co/U5RczwmATv @NetflixIndia — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 9, 2019

From the trailer, the story is still proceeding in two timelines as it did in the first season. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Guruji, was only introduced in the first season but it looks like he holds a huge role in saving the city.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) is the main man behind Sartaj Singh's plot for Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively.

Also Read: Radhika Apte to be a part of Sacred Games 2? Fans are curious!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates