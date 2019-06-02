Saurabh Sachdeva: Nawazuddin is clear and honest as a performer

bollywood

On his experience of working in Sacred Games 2, Saurabh Sachdeva said, "I loved working with Nawazuddin bhai"

Saurabh Sachdeva

Saurabh Sachdeva, who was last seen in Manmarziyaan, now will be seen in Sacred Games 2. Talking about his role, he said, "I can't reveal much. But the audience will understand more about it and see the depth of the character. I have no idea how will my character come up . They will see a new aspect of the character which will surprise them."

On his experience of working in Sacred Games 2, Saurabh said, "I loved working with Nawazuddin bhai. He is so clear and honest with his thoughts as a performer. Very relaxed and powerful without dominating the co-actor, which gave a lot of confidence to me as his co-actor. He is very humble off-screen also. With Anurag Kashyap as director, love his energy he gives a lot of space to the actor if they know their craft. He is like a friend to me. He is very spontaneous."

Also, Saurabh Sachdeva is playing an antagonist in Gwalior, which stars Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. Further, his upcoming projects are Housefull 4 and Laal Kaptaan. On the professional front, beside Sacred Games 2, Nawazuddin has a number of films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai opposite Radhika Apte and Bole Chudiyaan.

In related news, Mouni Roy was signed on to act opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Now, however, reports suggest that the Gold actress won't be a part of the film anymore. Apparently, the producers felt that Mouni was unprofessional and did not allocate dates despite signing the MOU.

On the other hand, here's what Mouni Roy's spokesperson said, "Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the film. Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia, on the other hand, is making his second film. His first film has already run into many controversies, where he has even accused a senior actor of interference. He is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn't signed because of the discrepancies in it. We don't wish to say anything more to this. Anyone sensible can see what's going on. Mouni chooses to maintain a dignified stance and doesn't believe in mudslinging. She wishes them the very best."

Also read: Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look out!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates