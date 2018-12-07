Sacred Games star Rajshri urges parents to send their kids to playgrounds

other-sports

Rajshri Deshpande

Bollywood actor Rajshri Deshpande, who plays Subhadra in the Netflix series Sacred Games, believes that parents should encourage their kids to engage in any sport.

"Every child should keep their gadgets, like video games, computers and smart phones aside and get actively involved in sports. Playing any sport will keep you healthy and I urge every parent to send their kids to the playgrounds," stressed Rajshri, who was chief guest for the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school handball, basketball and throwball events at the Azad Maidan yesterday.

She also felt that the government of each state should make sports facilities available and affordable for everyone. "Only the affluent who are members of gymkhanas and clubs enjoy the luxury of playing games like tennis and squash, but what about the rest?" asked Rajshri, who was a joduka during her school days.

