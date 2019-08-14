Sacred Games to release 12 hours ahead of its scheduled time on Netflix

web-series

Sacred Games 2 that was scheduled to release at 12:30 pm will now release at 12 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Sacred Games 2 trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Netflix's original Indian web series, Sacred Games which was all set to release on August 15 at 12:30 pm has now been rescheduled. Sacred Games' makers have brought ahead the release time of India's first original web show on Netflix. The show that was scheduled to release at 12:30 pm will now release at 12 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

The loyal viewers can binge-watch the show before morning. Originally, Netflix releases all their shows at 12:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time, which is applicable internationally as well. By taking this decision, the audience and fans of Sacred Games from the western continent including Europe and America can watch the show beforehand on August 14 itself, says Livemint.

The portal says that the team of Netflix might have made this time-change exception for Sacred Games because of the quality and value it holds for the web-streaming application. Sacred Games features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Samir Kochhar, and Surveen Chawla. Sacred Games 2 is an eight-episode series that can be binge-watched in a single day. The second season has an added cast of Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, and Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the character of Trivedi - an integral part of the show.

As per Livemint, Netflix has spent over Rs 100 crore for Sacred Games 2, which is the highest for any streaming platform to spend on original Indian content. The change of schedule of Sacred Games 2 has come in tune with Netflix's rivals that releases its content at 12 am.

Talking about Sacred Games 2 and stepping into the digital medium, when mid-day spoke to Saif Ali Khan, who plays the character of cop Sartaj Singh, he said, "I wasn't trying to achieve anything by paving the way. I do not want to be the poster boy for OTT," reflects Khan, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his home production, Jawaani Jaaneman. "Being in the rat race is the worst thing one can do to himself. I was discussing with Kareena [Kapoor Khan, wife] that I want to model my career on the lines of Tom Hardy's, who shifts between playing the villain in Batman to doing a top-notch show [Taboo]. At this stage of my career, I want to be inimitable. I am developing a range where I am juggling serious stuff and comedy."

Let's wait for the series to stream on August 15, 2019.

