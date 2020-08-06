Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt shares new poster, also reveals the release date

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be elated and excited as an actor as she gets the opportunity to collaborate with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the first time. That's not all, the veteran filmmaker makes a return to direction after a gap of over 2 decades.

The film in question is Sadak 2, a sequel to the 1991 drama, Sadak, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. This pair is retained roughly three decades later and also joining them are Alia Bhatt, of course, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover. Taking to her Twitter account, the actress shared the new poster and also revealed the release date.

The road to love is the road to take is the theme of the tale this time! The drama will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 28. Sadak 2 also stars Makarand Deshpande, Mohan Kapur, Priyanka Bose, and Akshay Anand. This was slated to release in cinemas on July 10 but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. Apart from Sadak 2, she collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

