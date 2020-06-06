SafaWithTwitter challenge: Viral video shows Sachin Pilot tying turban like a pro

Twitter has seen the rise of a colourful challenge where netizens have been posting of photos and videos of themselves tying the traditional ‘safa’ or turbans on their heads. Known as the ‘#SafaWithTwitter, the challenge has seen many netizens giving an ode to their traditions by posting pictures and videos in which they look dapper in colourful ‘safa’.

Among the netizens who have posted fulfilling the challenge on Twitter is Rajasthan Congress leader and the deputy chief minister of the state Sachin Pilot who shared a video supporting the trend. In the video, the young leader is seen tying the safa like a pro that left the Twitter users in awe and floored.

Pilot tweeted, “In support of #SafaWithTwitter!” and posted a throwback video clip that shows him sitting on stage for a panel discussion at an event and tying the turban under 30 seconds. He also wrote in Hindi that the safa depicts the grandeur and valour of Rajasthan.

The video was originally shared on Facebook by Rajasthan Association UK of an event that was held in the Nehru Centre London.

Shared on Thursday, the clip has garnered more than 471,000 views on Twitter with more than 40,800 likes and was retweeted more than 4,500 times. The Congress leader has received praise for the speed that some feel, is unbeatable.

Many users shared their pictures glofifying the tradition of wearing safa.

Given honour in a temple in the year 2004. pic.twitter.com/x6wPC5Qva4 — Dr. Sandeep Mittal, IPS (@smittal_ips) June 4, 2020

What do you think about the video?

