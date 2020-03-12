'Safety comes first,' says Akshay Kumar as his Sooryavanshi stands postponed!

A lot was being said about the release date of Sooryavanshi and now, leading man Akshay Kumar has taken to his Twitter account to confirm the news in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak! The reason is apt and absolutely correct given the magnitude of the film. For the uninitiated, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered all the schools, colleges, and cinema halls in the Capital to be shut till March 31 since the threat of the virus has been looming large.

And now, Kumar, taking to his Twitter account, has written a long note for all his fans and said that their safety comes first. He has written that Sooryavanshi is an experience they have created for us with over a year of dedication and hard work. He also added that they have decided to postpone the release of the film, keeping in mind the health and safety of the audience.

Take a look right here:

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Not only this, but there are also reports that suggest that the release dates of some major Bollywood films like 83, Laxmmi Bomb, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, no official confirmation by the makers has been made until now. And as far as Sooryavanshi is concerned, hope we can watch this film as soon as possible!

