SAG Awards 2019: Emily Blunt and Mahershala Ali win in the supporting role category

Emily Blunt has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in A Quiet Place. Mahershala Ali has also won in the supporting role category for Green Book

Emily Blunt and Mahershala Ali pose with their Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Pics/AFP

Emily Blunt did a fabulous job in A Quiet Place, a post-apocalyptic film with blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. Her performance is deservedly validated after she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress in a supporting role. She was also nominated in the best actress in a leading role category for her role in Mary Poppins, but actor Glenn Close won the award for her performance in The Wife.

Blunt was nominated along with actors Amy Adams for Vice, Margot Robbie for Mary Queen of Scots, Emma Stone for The Favourite and Rachel Weisz for The Favourite in the category. She thanked her husband, John Krasinski, who directed the film and also starred in it. She said, "The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

Mahershala Ali won the supporting actor award for his role in Green Book, a comedy-drama film. This is Ali's seventh nomination and third win. The actor beat Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliot for A Star is Born and Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me? to win the award.

In his thank you speech, Ali said, "To my wife and daughter, and to Peter Farrelly, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity."

