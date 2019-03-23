Sagarika Ghatge-Karan Singh Grover wrap up the Shimla schedule for BOSS
They had been shooting for the cop drama for the past two weeks in the snowy terrain. KSG, who makes his digital debut, reunites with mentor Ekta Kapoor after Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover wrapped up the Shimla schedule of the ALTBalaji web series, BOSS – Baap Of Special Services, yesterday.
The actress also shared a post on her social media account, and captioned it: "Schedule wrap !! Definitely going to miss the snow #boss @iamksgofficial @ankushhbhatt [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Schedule wrap !! Definitely going to miss the snow âï¸âï¸âï¸ #boss @iamksgofficial @ankushhbhatt
Karan Singh Grover also shared a picture on Instagram, where Sagarika is seen riding a bike. The actor captioned: "And its a wrap for the first schedule of #Boss #baapofspecialservices Would want to take time and thank a few people [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
And its a wrap for the first schedule of #Boss #baapofspecialservices Would want to take time and thank a few people @ektaravikapoor @baljitsinghchaddha @altbalaji for giving us this opportunity.. @iamksgofficial @sagarikaghatge @ayazkhan701 @tarunmahilani @gauravgera @memaheshshetty @kaurdalljiet @niyatijoshiofficial @jigsjoshi7 @veerygoodman @rohitgujjar1 for being such a great support and working as thier own production house. @dopkrishna for capturing all of shimla and actors in such a beautiful manner.. and a big thank you to every single person in the unit to be standing rock solid behind us in the most difficult of times ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ Gratitude and honored @ashishakapoor @filmypaltan @ankushhbhatt
