Sagarika Ghatge-Karan Singh Grover wrap up the Shimla schedule for BOSS

They had been shooting for the cop drama for the past two weeks in the snowy terrain. KSG, who makes his digital debut, reunites with mentor Ekta Kapoor after Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover

Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover wrapped up the Shimla schedule of the ALTBalaji web series, BOSS – Baap Of Special Services, yesterday.

The actress also shared a post on her social media account, and captioned it: "Schedule wrap !! Definitely going to miss the snow #boss @iamksgofficial @ankushhbhatt [sic]"

Karan Singh Grover also shared a picture on Instagram, where Sagarika is seen riding a bike. The actor captioned: "And its a wrap for the first schedule of #Boss #baapofspecialservices Would want to take time and thank a few people [sic]"

