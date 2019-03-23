Sagarika Ghatge-Karan Singh Grover wrap up the Shimla schedule for BOSS

Updated: Mar 23, 2019, 11:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

They had been shooting for the cop drama for the past two weeks in the snowy terrain. KSG, who makes his digital debut, reunites with mentor Ekta Kapoor after Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sagarika Ghatge-Karan Singh Grover wrap up the Shimla schedule for BOSS
Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover

Sagarika Ghatge and Karan Singh Grover wrapped up the Shimla schedule of the ALTBalaji web series, BOSS – Baap Of Special Services, yesterday.

The actress also shared a post on her social media account, and captioned it: "Schedule wrap !! Definitely going to miss the snow #boss @iamksgofficial @ankushhbhatt [sic]"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Schedule wrap !! Definitely going to miss the snow âï¸âï¸âï¸ #boss @iamksgofficial @ankushhbhatt

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) onMar 22, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

They had been shooting for the cop drama for the past two weeks in the snowy terrain. KSG, who makes his digital debut, reunites with mentor Ekta Kapoor after Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Karan Singh Grover also shared a picture on Instagram, where Sagarika is seen riding a bike. The actor captioned: "And its a wrap for the first schedule of #Boss #baapofspecialservices Would want to take time and thank a few people [sic]"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

And its a wrap for the first schedule of #Boss #baapofspecialservices Would want to take time and thank a few people @ektaravikapoor @baljitsinghchaddha @altbalaji for giving us this opportunity.. @iamksgofficial @sagarikaghatge @ayazkhan701 @tarunmahilani @gauravgera @memaheshshetty @kaurdalljiet @niyatijoshiofficial @jigsjoshi7 @veerygoodman @rohitgujjar1 for being such a great support and working as thier own production house. @dopkrishna for capturing all of shimla and actors in such a beautiful manner.. and a big thank you to every single person in the unit to be standing rock solid behind us in the most difficult of times ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¤ Gratitude and honored @ashishakapoor @filmypaltan @ankushhbhatt

A post shared by Bhatt Obviously (@ankushhbhatt) onMar 22, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sagarika ghatgekaran singh grovertelevision news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How did Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover rejuvenate themselves?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees