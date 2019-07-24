Sagarika Ghatge learns to ride a bike for Boss: Baap of Special Services

web-series

Despite falling a number of times from the bike, Sagarika Ghatge, who portrays a tough cop, Sakshi Ranjan, from the special crime branch finally gave a perfect shot much to the shock of the entire cast and crew

Sagarika Ghatge learns to ride a bike. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sagarikaghatge

Sagarika Ghatge, who will next be seen in the web show AltBalaji's BOSS: Baap of Special Services. The Chak De India fame has put her best foot forward as she manages to learn how to drive a bike for the series.

Despite falling a number of times from the bike, Sagarika, who portrays a tough cop, Sakshi Ranjan, from the special crime branch finally gave a perfect shot much to the shock of the entire cast and crew. Sagarika looked mesmerizing while riding a bike. It was her co-actor Karan Singh Grover who was sitting behind her. While the scene was packed with thrill and a host of adrenaline rush, it sure saw the duo put in a lot of effort to ace such an action-filled scene for the series.

Check out this video:

Speaking about her experience of bike riding, Sagarika shares, "It was my very first experience of riding a bike onscreen. I did train for it but in the actual scene, I had to ride a very heavy bike, which was really tough for me. Also, we were shooting in deep valleys and on a bumpy road in Shimla which made it more difficult for me. Despite all these circumstances I really enjoyed riding the bike. Doing something for the first time is always fun and memorable." She further adds, "I fell down from the bike on the very first day of the shoot. In the first scene, I fell down almost 5-6 times and it was really funny that Karan, who was sitting behind me, actually saved himself. All of this happened in the spur-of-the-moment. But finally, I gave the perfect shot."

With a host of twists and turns, this is one roller-coaster ride that you absolutely do not want to miss. 'BOSS - Baap of Special Services' is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of Sudhir Kohli an undercover Cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. The wait finally seems to be over as the chase for BOSS is going to begin soon! The series also stars celebrated faces such as Karan Singh Grover, Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge relishes Shimla's food without any guilt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates