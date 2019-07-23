Sagarika Ghatge relishes Shimla's food without any guilt

web-series

Sagarika Ghatge, who is shooting in Shimla, talked about how she controlled her strong urge to eat the delicacies of the town, especially homemade cakes and biryani.

Sagarika Ghatge makes her web debut with ALTBalaji's web series BOSS - Baap of Special Services. It also features Karan Singh Grover, Gaurav Gera, and Ayaz Khan.

Ghatge, who is a fitness freak, was shooting in Shimla for the show. The actress spilled the beans on how she controlled her strong urge to eat the delicacies of the town, especially homemade cakes and biryani. While the actress managed to neglect her longing towards the delicious cuisines at first, the food eventually got the better of her making Ghatge drop her resolution without any guilt.

Sharing her experience Sagarika adds, "I loved shooting for this web series, mostly because of its beautiful location. In spite of the tight schedules, the amazing weather of Shimla and the famous bakery at Mall Road with the best homemade cakes, made my day. I couldn't help gorging on as I have a sweet tooth for such delicacies. I forgot I was on a diet."

With hectic shooting schedules and heavy scenes, enjoying delicious food on the sets in the beautiful locations of Shimla seemed like a huge sigh of relief for the entire cast and crew.

BOSS - Baap of Special Services is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of Sudhir Kohli an undercover Cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected.

