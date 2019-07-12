The trailer of Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge's Boss is out

web-series

The poster of Boss

Missing the adrenaline rush which a mystery show brings with it? Keeping its promise of entertaining the audiences with unique concepts across genres, ALTBalaji brings its next original 'Boss- Baap of Special Services' which will be streaming soon on the platform. The trailer looks nothing less than intriguing with a lot of mystery holding in it. Heartthrob Karan Singh Grover is marking his digital debut with the series and so is the gorgeous Sagarika Ghatge. The never seen before pair will be seen creating magic on screen with their chemistry. Apart from the lead cast, the show features an ensemble cast which includes Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Tarun Mahilani and Dalljiet Kaur.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Boss is the story of Sudhir Kohli played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. Sudhir is a step ahead in his game but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. Is he a cop or a con artist, his real character seems to be the mystery within the mystery that the cops are trying to solve. On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan, a cop from a special crime branch played by Sagarika Ghatge is on a mission to reveal his real identity.

Karan Singh Grover who plays the character of Sudhir Kohli in the series commented, "I am delighted to be making my digital debut with ALTBalaji. I started my career on Television with Ekta and now I'm making my digital debut with her too. I'm looking forward to doing more work with her. I loved playing this character and the actors I worked with are a bunch of remarkably talented actors."

Sagarika Ghatge on playing the character of a cop Sakshi Ranjan, quipped, "I am really excited to be a part of Boss. The character of a cop has always fascinated me and I really wanted to play something like this. I am glad that I got the chance to live this character and really thankful to ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for giving me such a strong role to portray. I hope my fans will love me in this role."

'BOSS - Baap of Special Services' is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of Sudhir Kohli. The wait finally seems to be over as the chase for BOSS is going to begin soon.

