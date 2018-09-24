Sahil Anand enjoys working when directors give liberty while acting

bollywood

"Student of the Year" actor Sahil Anand says its fun to work when the director of the project gives liberty while acting. He is seen in Viu's series "Banned".

Speaking about the director, Sahil said in a statement: "The director of 'Banned' - Ashish Shukla, was very open to ideas. It's fun to work when the director gives you all the liberty while acting.

"Most directors have an approach where the lines should be delivered cut to cut, nothing more and nothing less. But for 'Banned', he gave us complete freedom to act. We would suggest some ideas and give a few pointers additionally of how we think a scene could go about. He was so open, would always welcome any suggestions and even shoot some of those scenes."

Sahil feels that there are very few directors in the industry who would listen to the actors and give them the free will to express themselves.

