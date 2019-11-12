Sai Tamhankar joins Mimi team; shares cute photo with Kriti Sanon

Sai Tamhankar is truly a gem in the Marathi film industry, and after giving us some varied and relevant performances in Marathi films, she's all set to make her presence known in Bollywood. The talented actress has joined the team of Kriti Sanon's Mimi.

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has helmed Luka Chuppi which also starred Kriti Sanon.

Sharing the news with her fans, Sai posted a picture on her Instagram. She is seen sharing the picture with her co-star Kriti. She has given us a sneak peek from the sets of Mimi. Sai captioned the picture as, "Peek-A-Booooooo!!!"

View this post on Instagram Peek-A-Boooooo !!! #shootlife #saitamhankar #kritisanon #mimi A post shared by Sai Tamhankar (@saietamhankar) onNov 11, 2019 at 8:20pm PST

Fans of both actresses can't wait to watch the two on-screen together! Earlier, Sai was seen in films like Hunterrr and Love Sonia, and her roles were appreciated by the audiences. Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.

Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi and it will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

