Saif Ali Khan: Can afford to work on my own terms

Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Baazaar, believes that success affords one the independence of working on his/her own terms

Fresh off from the success of "Sacred Games", actor Saif Ali Khan is enjoying this phase in his career as he is getting to invest more into his characters. The actor, who is gearing for the release of Baazaar, believes success affords one the independence to work on one's own terms. "I am enjoying acting a lot today. I am investing a lot in my character, which I wasn't doing earlier. I feel like an artiste, I am thinking and trying out new things. "As you grow older and become successful, you can afford to work more on your own terms. Whatever I have earned for myself, I am proud of that," Saif told PTI.

In Baazaar, set against the backdrop of the stock market, the actor plays the role of a ruthless money-minded Gujarati businessman, Shakun Kothari. Saif said his director Gauravv Chawla had already done all the research, leaving him only to work on his character. "The director created the world of Baazaar. There were lots of pages of dialogues, it was tough and then getting the accent was challenging. It required hard work but it was satisfying." Saif, 48, said there was more fun in playing parts that fall into the grey zone or are amoral.

"It is easier to play the nice guy as there is more audience support. You don't have to do much, but still this is hard. The bad guy has to be interesting, attractive."

The film faced some delay in its journey to theatres, which left Saif disheartened. It is set to be released on October 26. The actor said he feels nervous on every Friday when his films hit the theatres and their box-office numbers do matter to him. "Everything is tension based in life. If there is no tension, then there is nothing to it. If it doesn't work, it is disappointing as somebody has put money and they should earn money. It would be wrong to say it doesn't bother me," Saif said.

He is grateful to the audience who wants to see more of him on-screen, despite his recent films not doing well. "I feel I have something interesting to offer and I have to make sure I give them something nice and different every time. I feel privileged to be in films. I love the job and hope I can look like Anil Kapoor at the age of 60 and work as long as Amitabh Bachchan."

