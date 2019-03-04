Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal to star in horror comedy Bhoot Police

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal will come together for a horror comedy flick Bhoot Police which will be directed by Pavan Kripalani

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are coming together for a comedy horror feature film titled Bhoot Police presented by Fox Star Studios. Fox Star Studios took to Twitter to announce the project which will be directed by Pavan Kripalani. The film to go on floors in August this year.

The tweet read - "Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice – a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios [sic]"

Fatima shared the same post and wrote: "Excited".

The film will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past. Apart from Bhoot Police, Saif will next be seen in the second season of TV show Sacred Games and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release of his film Milan Talkies. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Anurag Basu's dark comic anthology which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. She is said to be looking forward to her first tryst with thrills, chills and blood spills.

